Tech veteran to head up National Robotarium

Robotics

The National Robotarium has appointed Stewart Miller, who has a wealth of experience in technology development in the aerospace sector, as its first chief executive. His task will be to build a globally recognised centre of excellence for AI and Robotics.

Mr Miller was chief technology officer of the UK Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK. He previously worked in senior roles at Leonardo and BAE Systems.

The National Robotarium, a partnership between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh, is one of five innovation hubs supported by the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: “The appointment of an outstanding CEO underpins the ambition for the National Robotarium.”