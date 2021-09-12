Main Menu

Robotics

Tech veteran to head up National Robotarium

| September 13, 2021

The National Robotarium has appointed Stewart Miller, who has a wealth of experience in technology development in the aerospace sector, as its first chief executive. His task will be to build a globally recognised centre of excellence for AI and Robotics. 

Mr Miller was chief technology officer of the UK Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK. He previously worked in senior roles at Leonardo and BAE Systems.

The National Robotarium, a partnership between Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh, is one of five innovation hubs supported by the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Professor Richard A Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: “The appointment of an outstanding CEO underpins the ambition for the National Robotarium.”

Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Mark Stewart

New heads in Johnston Carmichael shake-up

Johnston Carmichael has appointed a number of new sector heads as well as combining andRead More

Ross Stupart

Stupart promoted to head of RSM Edinburgh

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has appointed Ross Stupart as office managing partner ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.