RBS unveils latest lounge-style branch banking

Bank investment

RBS has refurbished its Princes Street branch

Royal Bank of Scotland last night showed off its latest refurbished branch that is part of its promise of no further closures for at least three years.

The branch at the west end of Princes Street introduces lounge-style banking that now resembles a cross between a market place and a hotel reception with booths, screens, comfortable seating areas and potted plants where staff mingle with customers.

There is a focus on face-to-face banking, support for entrepreneurs and help with financial education. On the upper floors is the UK’s biggest Accelerator Hub which provides space for growth businesses.

Jimmy Robertson, head of branch and local banking, reminded guests at a private gathering that it made a commitment to branches in June when it announced no further branch closures until at least 2029.

This promise has been backed by a £50 million branch refurbishment programme. Aside from the £520,000 invested in Princes Street, the bank has completed a £3m redevelopment of its Gordon Street branch in Glasgow, and £2.5m has been invested in Inverness.

“Branches still have an important role when they are designed around what customers need,” he said.

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, and the Olympic curling silver medalist Bruce Mouat were among the guests.

The West End branch has a colourful history, dating back to the late 19th Century, it was was also known as the Edinburgh Ladies branch and was modernised in the 1970s.

The exterior is now lit in the purple corporae colour of parent group NatWest, making it more visible from Lothian Road. Mr Robertson indicated that this lighting feature will form part of RBS’s 300th anniversary celebrations next year.