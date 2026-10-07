Trade envoy role for Dubai-based lawyer Graham

Middle East hire

Ronnie Graham: top lawyer

A senior lawyer in Dubai is joining Scotland’s network of trade envoys with a mission to promote Scotland’s interests in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ronnie Graham is managing partner of transatlantic law firm Winston Taylor’s Dubai office, leading its Middle East practice.

His work includes advising high net worth individuals, families, and private companies across the region on a range of legal matters.

He joins Scotland’s global network of trade envoys, who use their expertise and connections to open doors for Scottish companies in international markets.

Scotland’s Economy Secretary Stephen Flynn made the appointment ahead of travelling to the UAE where he will spend two days in Abu Dhabi and Dubai meeting government ministers, investors and business leaders.

He will also attend Investopia in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Government’s flagship investment forum, taking part in ministerial discussions on economic growth.

The visit will see Mr Flynn confirm Scotland Week 2027, taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in March. A programme of trade and cultural engagements will build on connections made during the trip and showcase Scottish businesses, innovation and culture to UAE partners.

Mr Flynn said: “My engagement with government ministers, investors and business leaders in the UAE will open doors for Scottish businesses in a region with huge potential for growth.

“I congratulate Ronnie on his appointment as our new Trade and Investment Envoy to the UAE. His experience and standing across the region’s business and investment community make him ideally placed to help Scottish companies build the relationships they need to succeed in this market.

“The successful Investopia Global investment event in Edinburgh last December built momentum for deeper collaboration with UAE partners, and this visit will strengthen those relationships further – helping with access new markets, win contracts and creating Scottish jobs.

“Our plans for Scotland Week 2027 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in March will build on this momentum, giving us a platform to deepen ties with the UAE for years to come.”

Daily Business Bulletin: Subscribe here for our free morning bulletin of breaking news