Sturgeon signs up for leadership masterclasses

Lecture series

Nicola Sturgeon and Veenoo Sharma

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is to teach women from around the world how to lead under pressure.

Launching in Edinburgh next January, the programme of masterclasses will feature several Prime Ministers and global leaders as faculty leaders.

Ms Sturgeon is the first announced for Corridors of Power, a five-day leadership programme created by The Power Diaspora Forum (TPDF), the international platform founded by Scottish entrepreneur Veenoo Sharma to connect women to capital, influence and decision-making power.

The first full-day masterclass, Leadership Under Pressure: Lessons for Women in Power, will draw on Ms Sturgeon’s eight years as First Minister to show women in politics and business how to hold their ground when the stakes are highest.

Participants will learn how pressure shapes leadership at every level: in the decisions leaders make, in how they deal with others, and in the extra scrutiny women often face.

The masterclass will explore how political and institutional decisions are really made, the difference between formal authority and informal influence, and how to build coalitions and win over people who take a fundamentally different point of view.

It will cover negotiation and compromise, including knowing when to concede and when to stand firm, and how to maintain relationships through disagreement.

It will also examine the particular pressures on women leaders: establishing credibility in powerful environments, exercising authority where women are often judged more harshly, and carrying the responsibility of decisions with genuine consequences.

Nicola Sturgeon is Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister and the first woman to hold the role.

She said: “We need more women in leadership across all walks of life. However, in our traditionally male-dominated world, women aspiring to or holding positions of power face unique challenges.

“I am looking forward to sharing the skills and experiences I gained over many years of political leadership, and as well as an insight into the lessons I learned along the way.”

Ms Sharma said: “Corridors of Power is built on a simple idea: who better to teach women about leadership and power than former First Ministers, Prime Ministers and leaders who have actually led countries?

“These are people who have made decisions at the highest level, navigated crisis, scrutiny and challenging circumstances, and carried the responsibility that comes with leading a nation. Bringing that lived experience directly to women is incredibly powerful.

“At TPDF, we believe women should be empowered through experience, not simply through discussion, and Nicola Sturgeon embodies exactly what this programme is about.”

Corridors of Power is open to women around the world working in, or aspiring to, senior roles in business and politics. Further faculty leaders including Prime Ministers and global leaders will be announced in the coming weeks.

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