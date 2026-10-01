Sugar’s helper Soutar takes Dundee academic role

University role

Mike Soutar: where my story began

One of Sir Alan Sugar’s interrogators on The Apprentice, Mike Soutar, will become the next Chancellor of Abertay University in his birthplace of Dundee.

A leading advocate for innovation and business growth, he will serve as the University’s ceremonial head and ambassador, supporting strategic objectives aligned to his own values and expertise, including Abertay’s work to create opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mr Soutar began his career with publisher DC Thomson before going on to lead some of the UK’s most successful and influential media brands. He later co-founded Shortlist Media, the award-winning publishing company behind Shortlist and Stylist, helping to build one of Britain’s most successful modern media businesses.

Today, he serves on the UK Government’s Board of Trade, the board of V&A Dundee. His latest book, Next Gen CEO, distils three decades of experience into practical lessons and frameworks for leading effectively in a fast-changing world.

His appointment reflects his longstanding commitment to Dundee and his belief in the power of education, innovation and entrepreneurship to transform lives and communities.

Professor Liz Bacon, principal and vice-chancellor of Abertay University, said: “Mike is an outstanding business leader whose career demonstrates the power of creativity, determination and entrepreneurial thinking.

“His journey from Dundee to becoming one of the UK’s most respected entrepreneurs mirrors many of the values that define Abertay today.”

Mr Soutar said: “Dundee is where my story began and the city continues to hold a special place in my heart. Throughout my career I have believed that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not always equally distributed. That’s why Abertay’s commitment to widening access and helping people fulfil their potential resonates so strongly with me.

“What impressed me most about Abertay is that it is a university built for the real world. It is ambitious, innovative and highly connected to the industries and communities it serves. Whether it’s pioneering work in computer games, cybersecurity, food innovation, sport science or supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs, Abertay is making a real difference.”