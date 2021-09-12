Protest over football venue plan|Candleriggs update

Property round-up

Buildings at rear of Corn Exchange would be demolished

Edinburgh City Council is being urged to throw out an application to demolish the World of Football and World of Bowling buildings behind Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange.

London-based developer and manager of rented homes Watkin Jones wants to replace the popular venues with more build-to-rent and student accommodation.

It forms part of a regeneration of the site following the recent acquisition of the Corn Exchange by the Academy Music Group, which will change its historic name to the O2 Academy.

The former auction mart buildings and livestock sheds have been used for football and bowling for more than 22 years, but the applicant says their condition requires considerable investment on an ongoing basis.

The developer proposes a car-free scheme with an area designated as “public realm”.

Within hours of the plan being made public it received opposition from more than 2,500 people who signed a Change.Org petition.

Hotel work begins

Construction is under way on what will be Scotland’s largest hotel, set to rise in Glasgow’s historic Merchant City.

The £300 million Candleriggs Square development will finally fill one of the city’s most prominent development sites which has been earmarked for a number of projects over the year including a branch of department store Selfridges.

The hotel forms the first development phase the 3.6-acre site now being delivered by a joint venture between Drum Property Group and Stamford Investments.

TSH is a pan-European investor, developer, owner and operator of a unique ‘hybrid’ hospitality concept combining accommodation, co-living and co-working spaces with restaurants, bars, gyms, retail outlets and meetings and event spaces.

The company has launched 15 hotels in many of Europe’s most high-profile city centre destinations – including Amsterdam, Florence and Berlin.

Savills Aberdeen hire

Property agent Savills has appointed Niall Macleod as director and head of residential development in Aberdeen.

Mr Macleod was previously land director with Dandara, the independent property development and land promotion company.

He has been at the forefront of many significant land deals in the North East of Scotland and beyond.