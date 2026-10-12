Brewing & distilling research at risk without new centre

investment threat

Proposed new Centre for Advanced Brewing and Distilling

Failure to support a new brewing and distilling centre at a Scottish university will leave its existing facilities struggling to meet the needs of the industry, according to a new report.

Heriot-Watt University has been supporting world-leading academic research and innovation in the sector since 1903 and establishing nearly 30 of Scotland’s active brewing and distilling businesses.

BiGGAR’s Economic Impact Assessment says a £35m investment in a new Centre for Advanced Brewing and Distilling (CABD) could generate an additional £53.4m for the Scottish economy every year and 1,570 jobs within 10 years.

But it means unlocking £25.3m from industry as well as £9.7m in public investment. The assessment warns that if the money is not raised, it will become increasingly difficult for Heriot-Watt’s existing facilities to support the sector effectively as they become less able to meet student and industry demand.

Professor Chris Turney, deputy principal of research and innovation at Heriot-Watt University, said: “BiGGAR Economics’ independent assessment provides a huge vote of confidence in our vision for a new Centre for Advanced Brewing and Distilling.

“To be located right next to the National Robotarium, the new centre will deliver real, tangible benefits for brewing and distilling and the wider supply chain that depends on them. This report confirms what we have long believed.

“This assessment shows what our people already achieve. Graduates of our International Centre for Brewing and Distilling have founded nearly 30 of Scotland’s active brewing and distilling businesses. In 2024 to 2025 alone, those businesses added an estimated £79.4 million to the Scottish economy and supported the creation of 520 jobs.

“That is an outstanding track record that exemplifies what universities can deliver through research and innovation for economic growth and employment.

“Our vision is firmly grounded in economic reality. Now we can build a new era for brewing and distilling, driven by sustainability and excellence, and keep Scotland where it belongs: a global leader in both.”

Ewan Andrew, a procurement and sustainability officer at Diageo, and co-chair of Heriot-Watt’s CABD fundraising committee, said: “What this economic impact assessment demonstrates is the potential value to Scotland and the UK that Heriot-Watt University can deliver with a commitment from government to back this new world-class facility.

“Together, industry investment, philanthropy, government and academic excellence can build resilience and growth opportunities at a speed and scale none of us can achieve alone.”

Shona Glenn, Director at BiGGAR Economics, said: “The ICBD has played a critical role in sustaining Scotland’s brewing and distilling sector for nearly 40 years by providing a pipeline of talent and steady stream of innovative new enterprises.

“However, the Centre’s facilities and equipment are no longer fit for purpose and lack of investment is increasingly hampering its ability to ensure the future success of the sector.

“The CABD would address this by providing a bespoke new facility designed to meet the research and development needs of the sector and facilitate industry wide collaboration. The new facility could enable a substantial uplift in research and innovation activity and ensure the talent pipeline needed to champion the future success of the industry can be maintained.”

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