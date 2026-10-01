RBS hires Penny as venture banking director

Banking

Caroline Penny: exciting time

The Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Catriona Penny as its Venture Banking director, expanding its support to Scotland’s most ambitious high growth companies and the investors backing them.

Ms Penny will work with a team across the UK which combines regional and sectoral expertise, while pulling in support from other areas of the Group, such as the Royal Bank Accelerator, and partnerships, such as with Amazon Web Services.

She has spent over two decades in the financial services industry in Edinbrgh and London with Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money. She was most recently senior director for growth and acquisition finance at Virgin Money, where she focused on providing lending of up to £10 million to high growth, venture capital backed, UK based companies.

Jenny Edwards, head of venture banking, NatWest Group, said: “Our Venture Banking team brings together specialist expertise, strong networks and partnerships and tailored financing solutions to turbocharge our most exciting, high growth businesses.

“Establishing dedicated Venture Banking coverage in Scotland builds on the foundations we’ve laid through our accelerator and university partnerships, giving founders and investors specialist support to help promising businesses grow across the region.

Ms Penny said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Venture Banking, which will strengthen our offering and the broader Scottish ecosystem’s support for entrepreneurs scaling their business.

“Scotland has incredible opportunities for high growth firms across a range of sectors, including energy transition, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

“And with only one in five founders in Scotland being female, we know that one of the biggest opportunities is in encouraging and supporting more women to start and scale their own business.”

Daily Business Bulletin: Subscribe here for our free morning bulletin of breaking news