Aberdein Considine announces 11 promotions

Property & law

Ruairidh Bruce, Julie Cluness, Georgina McBride, Danyal Hussain are among the latest promotions

Eleven Aberdein Considine staff have been promoted, including three lawyers who began their traineeships with the firm.

In Aberdeen, three residential conveyancing lawyers become associates – Brittany Kilner, Campbell Gordon and Amy Dignon.

Alison Forbes, with over 18 years’ service with the firm as lender services UK quality assurance manager and Peter Mitchell, senior digital and inbound Marketing manager, are both promoted to associate director.

In Edinburgh, private client specialist Georgina McBride is elevated to senior associate, while Danyal Hussain, part of the commercial real estate team based out of Edinburgh and Ruairidh Bruce, a residential conveyancing solicitor, become senior solicitors.

Meanwhile, Julie Cluness, a key member of the firm’s bespoke people & culture team in the role of learning and development manager, is promoted to senior manager.

Newcastle-based banking litigation specialist Sarah Clough is promoted to associate, while Iain Duigan, lender services operations manager, becomes associate director.

Three of the newly promoted lawyers continue their journey with Aberdein Considine having joined the firm as trainee solicitors – Amy Dignon, Campbell Gordon and Sarah Clough.

The October promotions come just weeks after the firm welcomed two of its solicitors to partnership: Danny Anderson (corporate & business advisory, based in Aberdeen) and Shilpi Jairath (banking litigation, based in Newcastle).

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: ‘At Aberdein Considine we pride ourselves on developing and rewarding our colleagues and I’m delighted to congratulate everyone who’s stepping up into a promoted role from this month.”

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