New heads in Johnston Carmichael shake-up

Finance

Johnston Carmichael has appointed a number of new sector heads as well as combining and rebranding some of the existing sector specialist teams. Among the key changes is the formation of a new Energy, Infrastructure and Sustainability (EIS) team, which will be led by Mark Stewart (pictured). The EIS leadership team will also include Graham Alexander and Alan Dick.

The firm has combined its agriculture and landed estates sector specialists into a rebranded Rural team under the leadership of Jenn Stewart, who as head of the firm’s Dundee office works with a wide range of agribusinesses. The Rural team will include tax specialist Alex Docherty and agricultural specialists, Robin Dandie and Jane Mitchell.

Sandy Manson, chairman and head of client service, said: “As the economy and the market changes then so must we.”

In other changes, the firm’s fishing specialists will become part of the food and drink team which is led by Adam Hardie together with Stewart Pennington.

An enhanced construction and property team will be led by Allison Dalton, while Rosalind Catto will be at the helm of the hospitality sector team.