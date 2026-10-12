GE Aerospace unveils £63m Prestwick expansion

150 jobs

Prestwick will benefit from 150 jobs (pic: GE Aerospace)

GE Aerospace has announced a £63 million expansion of its operations at Prestwick in Ayrshire, creating 150 jobs.

The company is providing £30m of the investment, backed by £18m from the UK government, £8m from the Scottish Government, £6m from Scottish Enterprise and £1m from South Ayrshire Council.

GE Aerospace will expand its engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations and establish a new 55,000 sq ft (5109 sq m) building. The work is due to be completed in early 2028.

Andy Prow, site leader at GE Aerospace in Prestwick said: “This investment reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to our customers and to the future of our Prestwick site.

“We are improving capacity, operational flow and readiness for future demand, while helping hire and train additional workers from the area.”

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “GE Aerospace’s decision to expand its operations in Prestwick is a major vote of confidence in Scotland, our workforce and our aerospace sector.”

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