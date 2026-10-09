John Clark profits fall for third year in a row

Dealer declines

Chris Clark: credit to the staff (pic: John Clark Motor Group)

Profits fell at John Clark Motor Group fell for a third consecutive year as it was forced to absorb higher employment costs and supply chain disruption.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company said turnover for the year to the end of December 2025 remained above £1 billion but profit before tax fell to £12.9m from £19m in the previous year, £22.9m in 2023 and £25.3m in 2022.

Wage increases and the continuing impact of the rise in national insurance contributions weighed on margins.

The group was also hit by the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover’s IT systems which fed through to dealers. Used-car prices weakened sharply in the latter part of the year.

Trading in the first half of 2026 suggests an improved performance as profit before tax was ahead of the same period last year.

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “2025 threw a great deal at us: a tough economy, falling used car values, and the cyber-attack on Jaguar Land Rover, which hit vehicle supply to our Land Rover customers just as the busy September registration plate-change period got underway.”

Paying tribute to the group’s 1,600 staff, he added: “To stay above £1bn in turnover and to strengthen our balance sheet again in those circumstances is a credit to every one of them. We head into the balance of 2026 with confidence and momentum.”

John Clark has expanded its representation of newer Chinese brands. The group now operates BYD, Geely and Changan franchises at a number of locations across Scotland.

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