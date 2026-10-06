MacDougall takes MD role as NLM turnover surges

Building consultancy

Neil MacDougall, second from right, with team members at NLM

NLM Building Consultancy has appointed co-founder Neil MacDougall as managing director after the company announced a 51% rise in annual turnover and unveiled a dedicated cost consultancy service.

Mr MacDougall set up the company in 2020 with co-founder Lesley Merritt and it now has operations in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

It has built a UK-wide portfolio through its building surveying and project management expertise, most recently securing approval as a provider under the Scottish Government’s Single Building Assessment legislation as part of the Cladding Remediation Programme. Client numbers grew by 12%.

The company has now formalised its capabilities across three dedicated service lines: building surveying, project management and the new cost consultancy which service expands the support available to clients.

Among other appointments, Gerard Smith has joined as associate director – building surveying, bringing more than 35 years of experience across commercial property and construction.

Gerry Bonham has been appointed associate director – project management, with a background in delivering and managing construction projects across a range of sectors.

Lee Barton has joined as surveyor – cost consultancy, bringing quantity surveying and cost management experience to the new service.

Mr MacDougall said: “This is an exciting stage in NLM’s development. We have always been a building consultancy with building surveying at the heart of the business, alongside an increasing level of project management work as the practice has grown.

“Formalising those areas into dedicated service lines, alongside the introduction of cost consultancy, gives us a much stronger platform for the future and allows us to provide complementary expertise across the lifecycle of our clients’ property and construction projects.”

Ms Merritt added: “Our growing team combines considerable experience with fresh energy and expertise, strengthening both the services we have delivered since the business was established and the new capabilities we are now bringing to clients.”