Two signings for Crerar Hotels ahead of reopening

Tourism

Jodie Wilson and Alison MacLeod

Scottish hotel group, Crerar Hotels, has announced two key signings that will assist the firm in preparing for the reopening of hospitality.

This follows a £3.5 million investment in its Isle of Mull and Glencoe Hotels.

Alison MacLeod has been appointed as the group’s marketing manager, whilst Jodie Wilson has come on board as group revenue manager.

Ms MacLeod joins from her most recent position at the Trump Turnberry Resort and brings with her a wealth of hospitality experience from positions across the UK and around the globe, including eight years in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Marriott International.

Ms Wilson has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names including Macdonald Hotels, Marriott International, the iconic Midland Hotel in Manchester, and the Specialist Leisure Group where she was instrumental in transforming two of the properties into the UK’s first-ever Country Living Hotels in partnership with Hearst Publishing.

The group is also expanding its team by appointing Lesley Ross as group marketing executive.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO,, said: “Alison and Jodie are a perfect fit for Crerar and are amongst the best in the business in their respective disciplines. As the industry re-awakens from this period, with the right team in place, we are now poised to embrace the next chapter.”