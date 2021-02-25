McKeith promoted to editor of STV North

Media moves

STV has promoted news producer David McKeith to editor of the broadcaster’s STV North division.

A key player in the STV News operation in the north for almost three decades, Mr McKeith (pictured) first joined what was Grampian Television in 1992. He had previously been a reporter at the Sunday Post.

Mr McKeith initially worked on early morning bulletins on GMTV before becoming a presenter on nightly news programme North Tonight. In 2006, he stepped behind the camera to work in production roles, primarily on the STV News at Six, which won the RTS Scotland award for best news programme in 2020.

Mr McKeith’s career has seen him cover many of the biggest stories to affect Scotland in recent memory, from the Piper Alpha tragedy and Lockerbie bombing, to the 2005 G8 summit in Gleneagles.

He takes over his new role from long-serving editor Donald John MacDonald, who died in December. STV will announce details of how it plans to honour MacDonald’s legacy at a later date.

Former news organiser Fiona Steele has also been promoted to the role of producer, newsgathering at STV North.

Mr McKeith said: “STV North’s transmission area is unique. I’m proud to be leading a fantastic team who will build on Donald’s legacy and continue to deliver the news that matters to our audience at a time of such uncertainty and change.”