Innes & Mackay names Cormack as director

| February 25, 2021

Highlands firm of solicitors Innes & Mackay, has appointed Laura Cormack a director ten years after she joined the firm as a legal secretary.

Ms Cormack (pictured), who is from Inverness, began her career as a cashier at a law firm in Ayr before moving back home to the Highlands. She joined the Inverness firm in 2010 and completed her legal training last year.

Ms Cormack said: “I’ve always been just as interested in the way the firm is run as I have in providing high quality legal services to our clients.

“I didn’t go to university, so at times in my career is has been quite difficult to juggle studying with a full-time job.

“Studying to become a solicitor with the Law Society involves a great deal of self-guided work – there are no lectures or tutorials – so it taught me an even greater level of discipline in managing my time.”

