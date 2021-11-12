Ross hired as chief executive at hub South West

Business services

Michael Ross has been appointed chief executive of hub South West – the public-private partnership of local authorities, NHS, blue light services and a number of construction industry contractors.

Mr Ross (pictured) replaces Michael McBrearty who announced earlier this year that he intended to stand down from the role.

As operation director spanning the last eight years with direct responsibility for the delivery of over £800m of infrastructure projects, Mr Ross possesses the requisite skills and experience to step up and his appointment will ensure a smooth transition providing the desired continuity for the business going forward.

Mr Ross previously worked for BAM PPP UK in development and delivery roles and has over 20 years construction industry experience.

He said: “I see the key drivers for hub South West moving into the next chapter as quality, sustainability, partnership and social value, thereby building on our already excellent reputation for delivering diverse, top quality projects that create a host of opportunities for the local economy and communities with which we work.”

Chairman of hub South West, Willie Mackie, said: “In Michael Ross we have a worthy successor to Michael McBrearty and we wish him great success in his new role. He fully understands the various facets of the business and was a natural choice for the role.”

In addition, hub South West has announced that Donald Gilles, director of place for South Ayrshire Council, will be stepping down as the public sector representative on the hub South West board and the process to fulfil this position has commenced.