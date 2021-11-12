Dobbies strengthens team to oversee roll-out plan

Retail

Richard Hodges: will lead roll-out of small stores

Dobbies garden centres has announced three senior appointments as it continues its roll-out plan.

Richard Hodges joins as commercial director from Sainsbury’s where he was head of UK wholesale and international growth.

Mr Hodges will take responsibility for all trading, as well as leading the expansion of the company’s small store format, little dobbies, and growth plans for dobbies.com.

John Dunning is appointed restaurant director. He was most recently at Bourne Leisure, where he was food and beverage director for Butlin’s.

Tim Hollis becomes head of buying. He was most recently in the same role for the Royal Horticultural Society. Mr Hollis will lead the buying team and be responsible for buying across all categories.

CEO Graeme Jenkins said: “Richard, John and Tim bring outstanding experience from the retail, hospitality and horticulture worlds. They will be instrumental in helping continue with our growth plan.”

Andrew Bracey, chairman, said: “We are always trying to improve what we offer our customers. By strengthening the team, we will be more able to do this and continue to improve on our outstanding customer experience.”