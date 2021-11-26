Main Menu

Business services

Four new members for Interface board

| November 26, 2021

Eve Bird, Louisa Macdonell, Martin Hawley and Graham Watson

A leading scientist is among four new strategic board members of Interface which connects businesses from all sectors to Scotland’s universities, research institutes and colleges.

Dr Eve Bird is an internationally-renowned industrial biotechnologist who heads up research and innovation at cleantech company Celtic Renewables.

The other new members are Dr Martin Hawley, Co-founder of Airspace Unlimited Scotland; Graham Watson, a non-executive director and senior executive; and Louisa Macdonell, the former CEO of the Development Trusts Association Scotland (DTAS), the membership body for community-led enterprising organisations. 

Dr Siobhán Jordan, director of Interface, said: “It is a great reflection on Interface that the positions attracted such high calibre applicants.

“The breadth of experience that our new members offer from a wide range of industries and the third sector will be a great asset to Interface as a whole – they all have great passion for innovation and collaboration between business and universities and colleges.”

, , , , Appointments, Business services No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sarah-Stewart-and-Ollie-Barron

Promotion for duo at Cushman & Wakefield

Promotion: Sarah Stewart and Ollie Barron Property agent Cushman & Wakefield has announced the promotionRead More

Chris Phillips

Phillips to steer CBH through changes in housing design

Chris Phillips: ‘excellent proposition’ Custom Build Homes (CBH) has appointed Chris Phillips as non-executive chairmanRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.