Four new members for Interface board

Eve Bird, Louisa Macdonell, Martin Hawley and Graham Watson

A leading scientist is among four new strategic board members of Interface which connects businesses from all sectors to Scotland’s universities, research institutes and colleges.

Dr Eve Bird is an internationally-renowned industrial biotechnologist who heads up research and innovation at cleantech company Celtic Renewables.

The other new members are Dr Martin Hawley, Co-founder of Airspace Unlimited Scotland; Graham Watson, a non-executive director and senior executive; and Louisa Macdonell, the former CEO of the Development Trusts Association Scotland (DTAS), the membership body for community-led enterprising organisations.

Dr Siobhán Jordan, director of Interface, said: “It is a great reflection on Interface that the positions attracted such high calibre applicants.

“The breadth of experience that our new members offer from a wide range of industries and the third sector will be a great asset to Interface as a whole – they all have great passion for innovation and collaboration between business and universities and colleges.”