Premier Inn hotel on market with £8.5m price tag

Whitbread sale

The hotel is close to the M8 motorway

A prominent hotel on the Glasgow skyline is on the market at £8.5 million after being deemed surplus to requirements.

The Charing Cross Premier Inn hotel will be sold on a going concern basis, without its current branding.

Whitbread is reconfiguring its Premier Inn network in the city following the opening of a 249-bedroom hotel at St Enoch Square in June.

The Charing Cross hotel is located just off the M8 motorway and above Charing Cross railway station.

Jeremy Jones, head of hotels brokerage in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and said: “We anticipate this opportunity will generate high levels of interest from a wide range of buyers.”