Stamp Free unveils boost to management team

Postal services

Stamp Free, the Edinburgh-based digital postage company has announced additions to its management team. Michelle De Pasquale, pictured, will be joining the organisation as commercial director, having previously worked at Uniserve Group as e-Commerce growth director.

She brings more than 25 years of senior supply chain, retail-led logistics experience and a background in SaaS-based technology solutions. She has worked with companies such as Hermes, Yodel, Post Office.

Gavin Macrae has been appointed business development director while Jessica Hice is coming on board as marketing manager and bringing with her more than seven years of public relations and communications experience.

These appointments come on the heels of Stamp Free recently closing its Seed One round on 7 September, raising £425,000 at a pre-investment valuation of £2m, and following a pre-seed round in February earlier this year.

Hugh Craigie Halkett, managing director, said: “Each of our new members is well-versed in the areas of the logistics sector, such as client-facing e-commerce carriers, 3PL, postal, and final mile customer innovation; making them ideal for our current direction as an organisation

“The postage industry is undergoing tectonic shifts in recent years as digitalisation is becoming core logistics technology. Stamp Free is at the epicentre of this revolution. With the new investment, we will continue to create disruptive solutions as well as penetrate new customer segments.”