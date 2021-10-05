Phoenix to focus Standard Life brand on key markets

Brand investment

Standard Life house is now occupied by Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group has announced plans to invest in the Standard Life brand which it acquired in May this year.

Phoenix said the purchase of the Standard Life brand from Edinburgh-based Standard Life Aberdeen (now renamed Abrdn) was “strategically important” to the group.

It said it is looking to increase its presence in a number of key markets – workplace pensions, bulk purchase annuities, lifetime mortgages and retail savings.

The company added the brand after acquiring the Standard Life Assurance business in 2018, which included European assets based in Dublin.

The Phoenix Bulk Purchase Annuity (BPA) business, and equity release business, will align under the Standard Life brand.

In addition, a range of retail lifetime mortgage products will be marketed through Standard Life Home Finance, as part of a strategic agreement with Key Group.

A series of “subtle” changes in brand style are being introduced following research with customers, with an initial refresh focusing on “modernising the visual identity and tone of voice, and improving digital accessibility”.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life at Phoenix Group, said: “Standard Life is one of the most recognised names in life and pensions and we have ambitious investment plans built on its great heritage.

“With the capital and financial strength of Phoenix Group, and Standard Life’s extensive expertise in pensions and retirement, our ambition is to create an even more customer centric business with sustainability at its core.

“Accelerating our proposition innovation is central to this investment, from delivering better retirement income solutions using the strength of our group balance sheet to further harnessing data and digital technology to provide more timely and relevant information to customers.

“The investment we are making in our propositions and digital channels will allow us to deliver broader retirement options and make Standard Life relevant to even more customers and advisers now and in the years to come.”

.