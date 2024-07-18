Trams leader takes helm at Scottish Rail Holdings

Transport

Rail role: Hannah Ross

Scottish Rail Holdings (SRH) has hired Hannah Ross, a pivotal figure in Edinburgh’s Trams to Newhaven project, as chief executive.

SRH has responsibility for the oversight of both ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper, following their transfer into public ownership in April 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

Ms Ross, who is currently head of major projects and commissioning at Edinburgh Council, will join SRH on 30 September.

On the Trams to Newhaven project she secured business case approval and successfully delivering the construction, testing, and commissioning prior to its opening last year.

A lawyer by background, she works closely with Edinburgh’s public transport companies, working collaboratively on policy, delivery, and governance.

As well as chief executive of Scottish Rail Holdings, Ms Ross will also chair the boards of ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.

Richard Cairns, Scottish Rail Holdings chairperson, said: “From the outset of the recruitment process, it was clear that Hannah has the knowledge, experience, and leadership skills and was the outstanding candidate for this role.

“Her focus on how best to deliver for passengers is something that impressed me and will be vital in helping to deliver for ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper.”

Ms Ross said: “The railway in Scotland is a vital part of our economy and society, connecting people to work, education, entertainment, and family and friends.

“I’m passionate about growing public transport given the positive impact it can have on economic growth and opportunities for communities, and crucially, the part it plays in our drive to net zero.”