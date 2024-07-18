Bill to avoid another Truss fiasco is ‘theatrical’

Fiscal lock plan

Liz Truss: her budget spooked the markets

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is introducing a ‘fiscal lock’ law to prevent a repeat of Liz Truss’s uncosted budget announcement.

The new bill will ensure the UK’s independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, is not sidelined as happened under Ms Truss’s short-lived premiership.

Her mini-budget shunned the OBR when it announced £45bn in unfunded tax cuts in September 2022, spooking financial markets and leading to mortgage rates soaring.

A fiscal lock has long been called for by the Institute for Government, though the Institute for Fiscal Studies has described the new budget responsibility bill as “theatrical” because the Chancellor can make that commitment without a need for legislation.

Ben Zaranko, senior research economist at the IFS said: ‘Some future Chancellor determined to misbehave could almost certainly find a way to get around it, but it nonetheless serves as a welcome commitment to fiscal transparency.”

The new law will enable the OBR to conduct an independent assessment of any significant, permanent tax and spending changes.

The law also targets announcements over one financial year which make permanent tax or spending commitments above 1% of the UK’s GDP, or roughly £30bn.

However, emergency and temporary measures lasting up to two years will be exempt from an OBR assessment. This includes examples of prior events, such as the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.