BTO pair become Mackrell network ambassadors

Law

Caroline Carr and Laura Salmond

BTO Solicitors has announced that Caroline Carr, recently appointed chair, and Laura Salmond, employment law partner, will serve as Scotland’s primary ambassadors for the Mackrell International legal network.

They will replace corporate partner Jeremy Glen who has been BTO’s main point of contact with Mackrell International since BTO joined the network in 2005.

Mackrell International is a global legal network comprising 90 independent, full-service law firms in 100 key cities in more than 60 countries.

Ms Carr said: “BTO’s membership of Mackrell International affords us the opportunity to provide our clients with access to excellent legal represenation worldwide.”

Ms Salmond added: “The shared insights, experiences and opportunities within Mackrell International are invaluable, and we are united by our similar values and commitment to providing the highest quality service to our clients.”