Bank of Scotland set to close 15 more branches

Access blow

Bank branch closures are continuing (pic: Terry Murden)

Lloyds Banking Group is closing a further 60 branches including 15 Bank of Scotland outlets as the decline shows no sign of stopping.

In total the group has earmarked 190 branches for closure this year and 47 in 2025, but said alternative options would be offered to customers to ensure they could access cash.



Lloyds said that usage of the latest 60 branches set for closure had fallen on average by 52% in the last five years, as more customers switch to digital banking.



In a statement it said: “Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with over 19 million customers choosing our app to manage their money.

“All of the branch locations announced for closure have alternative options for accessing cash nearby, such as a Post Office or free-to-use ATM.”

The group is providing 28 community bankers where a branch is closing.

List of Bank of Scotland closures

50 Hopetoun Street, Bathgate.

24 High Street, Bonnyrigg.

42 Main Street, Callander.

9 Longrow, South Campbeltown.

349-351 High Street, Cowdenbeath.

1 Bothwell Street, Dunfermline.

153 Portobello High Street, Portobello.

Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy.

Main Street, Kyle.

Regent Centre Blackness Road, Linlithgow.

Main Street, Mallaig.

37 Albert Street, Newton Stewart.

23 Westgate, North Berwick.

36-42 Montague Street, Rothesay.

18 Bridge Street, Wick.

Community bankers will be introduced in Callander, Campbeltown, Kyle, Mallaig and North Berwick.