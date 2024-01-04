Pathways Forward appoints advisory group

Enterprise

Carolyn Jameson, Jo Forster, Ana Stewart, and Darina Garland

Women’s business support programme Pathways Forward has appointed an advisory group to work alongside chair, Ana Stewart, who authored a report on female enterprise for the Scottish government.

Carolyn Jameson, Professor Eleanor Shaw, and Jo Forster, join the board while Darina Garland, and the Scottish Government’s chief entrepreneurial adviser Mark Logan have been appointed advisers.

Ms Stewart said: “So many individuals have supported us along the way, and continue to support our efforts, but we also wanted to formalise an advisory group to bring even more focus to the very considerable job in hand to remove barriers for women starting and leading businesses in Scotland.”

Carolyn Jameson is experienced at scaling businesses, having held a number of roles including chief trust and consumer officer at Trustpilot, and head of international M&A and corporate development at Ctrip, and chief legal officer at Skyscanner. She is on the boards of Ten Lifestyle Group and the Scottish National Investment Bank, and on the investment advisory committee for venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners.

Professor Eleanor Shaw is dean and head of the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, and was previously an Associate Principal at the University of Strathclyde. She also holds board positions with the Chartered Association of Business Schools, the Small Business Charter, and the Scaleup Institute.

Jo Forster is the industry lead for the Rose Review, the independent review originally commissioned by the UK Government in 2018 to report on female entrepreneurship in the UK.

Darina Garland is the co-founder and Co-CEO of Ooni, the world’s biggest pizza oven company, having Darina begun her career at the Leith Agency in Edinburgh.