Cloud Cover IT ready to grow after Aspire takeover

Lance Gauld: we can grow our footprint

Cloud Cover IT, a Glasgow-based managed service provider, has been acquired by cyber security business Aspire Technology Solutions.

The Scottish firm has been delivering IT support and digital transformation solutions for more than 11 years and the deal represents further geographic and product expansion for Gateshead-based Aspire.

Cloud Cover IT’s software development and business applications division will be rebranded as Flyte. Its founder and managing director Lance Gauld, said: “This partnership is not merely a merger with a large IT company; it is a collaboration with a leading UK technology provider that understands us.

“As part of the Aspire group, we can grow our footprint further and broaden our offerings with access to more expertise, resources and an extensive portfolio of solutions to help our customers drive their businesses forward.”

Chris Fraser, Aspire CEO and founder said: “Our acquisition of Cloud Cover IT marks a new and exciting chapter for both companies.

“This move will strengthen our presence in Scotland, positioning us in a thriving market. The Cloud Cover team will become an integral part of the Aspire group, and together, we believe we can grow significantly in this key strategic market.”

In the 17 years since it was established Aspire has experienced significant growth, serving over 1,700 customers via offices in Gateshead, London, Leeds, and Teesside.

Aspire is backed by private equity firm LDC.