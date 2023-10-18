Heaney steps up as president of women’s group

Business services

Scottish Women in Business has appointed Sarah Heaney as president along with a new committee.

Ms Heaney, from Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, steps up from vice-president to take over the role from Bayile Adeoti, whose term has come to an end.

Heather Offord, of Clarity Consultants, becomes the new vice-president.

Other new committee members include Katy Morrison of Connect Three, Lynn Gibb from RBC Brewin Dolphin and Gemma Carpenter, from the University of Strathclyde.

The new committee will enable the organisation to capitalise on the growth of the network and support to its membership through events, networking and career development opportunities.

Scottish Women in Business offers inclusive spaces for women to communicate with other professionals.

Ms Heaney said: “Equity, diversity and inclusion does not just happen because it is the right thing to do, it needs consistent work and SWIB has been at the forefront of championing women across Scotland.

“In a week, where Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Economics Prize for her work on Women’s employment and pay, only the third woman to receive the prize and the first not to share the award with male colleagues, we certainly aren’t there yet.

“I am honoured to be appointed as president and will be working with our incredible network to be an ambassador for entrepreneurship, equality and business growth for our amazing membership of women.”