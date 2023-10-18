Optometry

Norris eyes future as CEO at Duncan and Todd

| October 18, 2023

One of Scotland’s largest independent optical and hearing care providers has appointed Mat Norris as group chief executive.

Mat Norris has joined Duncan and Todd Group to replace Frances Rus, who becomes a non-executive director and remains a shareholder.

Mr Norris was formerly CEO of Aqualisa, a manufacturer and distributor of showers, and held leadership positions at Jim Lawrence Lighting, Johnson Matthey and Philips.

Duncan and Todd was founded in 1972 and its brands now include 2020 Opticians, JM MacDonald, Douglas Dickie and Browns.

The group also operates the optical manufacturing laboratory, Caledonian Optical.

