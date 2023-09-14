Walker takes over from Barclay as SIS chairman

Finance

Scottish responsible finance provider, Social Investment Scotland (SIS) has appointed George Walker as chairman.

Mr Walker joins SIS Group, which encompasses both SIS and impact investor SIS Ventures.

He currently chairs the Scottish Housing Regulator and is a non-executive director of The Pensions Regulator. He has held several board positions in numerous Scottish social and health care organisations including NHS Lothian, Waverley Care, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundations and has been interim chairman of the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator.

Mr Walker has spent nearly 30 years in the financial services sector with executive roles at Standard Life Investments and Friends Ivory & Sime, both in the UK and overseas.

He will take over as chairman of SIS from Ken Barclay in December.

Mr Barclay said: “George joins SIS at a critical time for both the organisation and the wider social investment sector. His experience as a non-executive director and chair, alongside his financial services career and impressive track record for successful partnership working within the corporate, public and third sectors, will all be invaluable to SIS.”

Mr Walker said: “Taking over from Ken as chair, I’ll be focusing on three priorities – building SIS’s leadership role in impact investing in Scotland, maximising the effectiveness of governance across the SIS Group of companies, and working closely with our stakeholders to deliver for our clients.”