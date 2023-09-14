McNeill takes SEC chair in OVO’s 10th year

Business services

The SEC in Glasgow has appointed Morag McNeill as chair from January, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the OVO Hydro, the campus’s main live entertainment venue.

Ms McNeill (pictured) will replace outgoing chair Will Whitehorn who is stepping down after nine years. She spent her career as a corporate lawyer and was a senior partner in McGrigors before spending seven years as general counsel at Forth Ports. She has also been a non-executive director at the SEC for nine years.

Ms McNeill continues to hold non-executive positions in a number of organisations including Heriot-Watt University and SIS Ventures and is also chair of Caledonian Maritime Assets.

She said: “I look forward to working with our fantastic employees and stakeholders to ensure that we continue to be a world leading venue and deliver economic impact for Glasgow and Scotland.

“Will has been an inspirational chair and I know I speak for my fellow directors too when I say that it has been a privilege to serve on the board with him.”

Mr Whitehorn said: “It has been an honour to serve one of Glasgow’s greatest and most economically impactful businesses for the last 14 years, four as a non executive director, through a period of great change and I know Morag will do a superb job in leading and guiding the campus and its people through the years ahead where the impact of technology on all live events will continue at an even faster rate.”