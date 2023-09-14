Women’s Enterprise Scotland shortlist unveiled

WES Awards

Carolyn Currie: achievements in the spotlight (pic: Terry Murden)

A shortlist has been announced for this year’s Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards with 51 finalists across 10 categories.

Carolyn Currie, CEO of WES, said: “Our Awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy.

“The cost of business crisis, coming so closely after the COVID-19 pandemic, has placed many businesses under more pressure than ever. It is vital that we put the achievements and the resilience of our women business leaders in the spotlight as they continue to innovate and push forward.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on 26 October.

Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) was established in 2012 as a not-for-profit community interest company (CIC) working to close the gender gap in enterprise participation.

FINALISTS

Start-up Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway

Bevan O’Daly Bawn Textiles

Chloe Oswald Chocolatia

Alisha Fuller-Armah Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms

Gemma Stuart Gutsy Health Ltd

Rosie Davie Rosie Davie Physiotherapy Ltd

Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Julie Kennedy Mocha Jaks

Nathalie Agnew Muckle Media

Victoria Nicol My Language Connection

Sophia Razif The Power Within Training

Lynn Mann Supernature Oils

Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by HFL (Holistic Financial Leadership)

Dr Yemeni Otaru Dogaru

Emma Marley Hickory

Nathalie Agnew Muckle Media

Emma Macdonald The Tartan Blanket Company

Inspiring Leader of the Year

Ann Johnson Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd

Claire Doris Cumulus Oncology

Julie Begbie Happy Side Hustle

Heather Matthews Little’s Chauffeur Drive

Sacha Woolham The Strategy Collective

Funded Business of the Year, sponsored by N4 Partners LLP

Nicola Kennedy Heero Technologies

Dan McGarty MI:RNA Ltd

Celia Davies Omanos Analytics

Karen Robinson Three Robins

Resilient Business of the Year

Danielle McKinnon Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC

Mette Bailie Freja Designer Dressmaking

Heather Matthews Little’s Chauffeur Drive

Donna Cuthbertson Orkney Dance and Fitness Ltd

Rhiannon Louden Small Fish Brand Co

Susie Black Susie Black Fitness

Jenny Storey The Academy

Embracing Technology Business

Lesley Landels Love Scottish

Celia Davies Omanos Analytics

Pooja Katara SENSEcity

Anne Widdop The Virtual Reality Hive Ltd

Caroline Laurenson TL Tech Ltd

Net-Zero Business of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise

Antoinette Fionda-Douglas Beira

Martha Bytof Dear Green Coffee Roasters

Kirsty Maguire Kirsty Maguire Architect Ltd

Jane Stewart Topolytics Ltd

Kristen Hunter Whisky Frames

Business to Watch , sponsored by HFL (Holistic Financial Leadership)

Ishani Malhotra Carcinotech

Kimberley Mackenzie GlykoGlen Ltd

Nicola Kennedy Heero Technologies

Dan McGarty MI:RNA Ltd

Rosie Davie Rose Davie Physiotherapy Ltd

Purpose-Led Business of the Year

Emma Sithole BE United Trading Ltd

Kirsty Ritchie Mind & Missions Ltd

Kirsty Lunn Molke

Carolyn McNamara My Academic Family

Zara Janjua Scottistani Productions

Sally Gouldstone Seilich