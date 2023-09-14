WES Awards
Women’s Enterprise Scotland shortlist unveiled
A shortlist has been announced for this year’s Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards with 51 finalists across 10 categories.
Carolyn Currie, CEO of WES, said: “Our Awards recognise the considerable contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy.
“The cost of business crisis, coming so closely after the COVID-19 pandemic, has placed many businesses under more pressure than ever. It is vital that we put the achievements and the resilience of our women business leaders in the spotlight as they continue to innovate and push forward.”
The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the voco Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on 26 October.
Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES) was established in 2012 as a not-for-profit community interest company (CIC) working to close the gender gap in enterprise participation.
FINALISTS
Start-up Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway
Bevan O’Daly Bawn Textiles
Chloe Oswald Chocolatia
Alisha Fuller-Armah Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms
Gemma Stuart Gutsy Health Ltd
Rosie Davie Rosie Davie Physiotherapy Ltd
Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
Julie Kennedy Mocha Jaks
Nathalie Agnew Muckle Media
Victoria Nicol My Language Connection
Sophia Razif The Power Within Training
Lynn Mann Supernature Oils
Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by HFL (Holistic Financial Leadership)
Dr Yemeni Otaru Dogaru
Emma Marley Hickory
Nathalie Agnew Muckle Media
Emma Macdonald The Tartan Blanket Company
Inspiring Leader of the Year
Ann Johnson Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd
Claire Doris Cumulus Oncology
Julie Begbie Happy Side Hustle
Heather Matthews Little’s Chauffeur Drive
Sacha Woolham The Strategy Collective
Funded Business of the Year, sponsored by N4 Partners LLP
Nicola Kennedy Heero Technologies
Dan McGarty MI:RNA Ltd
Celia Davies Omanos Analytics
Karen Robinson Three Robins
Resilient Business of the Year
Danielle McKinnon Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC
Mette Bailie Freja Designer Dressmaking
Heather Matthews Little’s Chauffeur Drive
Donna Cuthbertson Orkney Dance and Fitness Ltd
Rhiannon Louden Small Fish Brand Co
Susie Black Susie Black Fitness
Jenny Storey The Academy
Embracing Technology Business
Lesley Landels Love Scottish
Celia Davies Omanos Analytics
Pooja Katara SENSEcity
Anne Widdop The Virtual Reality Hive Ltd
Caroline Laurenson TL Tech Ltd
Net-Zero Business of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Enterprise
Antoinette Fionda-Douglas Beira
Martha Bytof Dear Green Coffee Roasters
Kirsty Maguire Kirsty Maguire Architect Ltd
Jane Stewart Topolytics Ltd
Kristen Hunter Whisky Frames
Business to Watch , sponsored by HFL (Holistic Financial Leadership)
Ishani Malhotra Carcinotech
Kimberley Mackenzie GlykoGlen Ltd
Nicola Kennedy Heero Technologies
Dan McGarty MI:RNA Ltd
Rosie Davie Rose Davie Physiotherapy Ltd
Purpose-Led Business of the Year
Emma Sithole BE United Trading Ltd
Kirsty Ritchie Mind & Missions Ltd
Kirsty Lunn Molke
Carolyn McNamara My Academic Family
Zara Janjua Scottistani Productions
Sally Gouldstone Seilich