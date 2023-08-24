Scottish Financial Enterprise hires ex-NatWest pair

Business services

By a Daily Business reporter |

Scottish Financial Enterprise has appointed Ben Rose as director of public policy and communications and Christina Anthoulaki in the new role of programme director. Both (pictured) are former NatWest Group executives.

Mr Rose succeeds outgoing Sandy MacDonald who has been appointed executive director, impact assessment and reporting at the Scottish National Investment Bank.

He was most recently as senior public policy manager for NatWest Group and also served as chair of SFE’s public affairs and communications forum between 2021 and 2023.

His role includes leading all aspects of SFE’s policy development, government engagement and broader stakeholder communication.

Ms Anthoulaki joins as programme director, a new role designed to ensure key programmes across SFE are coordinated and delivered in line with Scotland’s Financial Services Strategy, including the delivery of its flagship Skills Action Plan and the sector’s Growth Strategy.

She spent six years at NatWest Group in a variety of technology and change management roles before joining law firm Mishcon de Reya as finance product lead, where she helped to shape the organisation’s strategy towards a more efficient business model.

“The two appointments will further strengthen the SFE team and support the delivery of its sector-wide strategic priorities for its over-110-strong membership,” said SFE.