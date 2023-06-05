Anderson confirmed as head of procurement body

Procurement

Lesley Anderson is taking over as head of the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) which has £1.1billion of contracts under management and is also delivering a benefits scheme worth millions of pounds for local communities.

Ms Anderson, who joined SPA in 2017, has been appointed regional director and will lead the 12-strong team in Livingston.

She has 27 years in the public and private procurement sector and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

She said: “Our role in supporting the delivery of projects for public sector organisations is crucial in the growth of communities.”

SPA is Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation. It was founded in 2016 as the Scottish business unit of the LHC Procurement Group (LHC), which has been supporting public sector organisations across the UK for over 50 years.