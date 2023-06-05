Oil price jumps on OPEC+ verdict, equities rising

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

Global markets

Oil prices jumped by just over a dollar a barrel after major oil-producing nations announced on Sunday they will cut output.

Brent oil was trading at $77.12 a barrel, against $75.89 late Friday.

Saudi Arabia is cutting one million barrels per day following a meeting of the alliance at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

The rest of the Opec+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier cuts in supply through the end of 2024.

There was some upbeat economic data from Asia today, with the latest purchasing managers’ index surveys pointing to strong growth in the service sectors in China and Japan.

Japan saw record expansions in business activity, new business and new export orders, with China also seeing strong expansion in both supply and demand during the month.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.9%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.2%.

7am: Iomart deal

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, is acquiring Extrinsica Global Holdings in a cash and shares deal worth up to £4.3 million.

Full story here