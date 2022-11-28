Burberry heads senior hires at Rosebery Venues

Events

A descendant of the Burberry fashion chain is among a number of senior appointments announced by Rosebery Venues.

Malcolm Burberry, pictured, joins as general manager following a decade leading operations at two of Scotland’s premier catering companies. He delivered the 2019 Royal Garden Party at Holyrood Palace which led to a private meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Supporting Mr Burberry is Max Baker as operations manager. He has a background in historic building restoration and estate management.

Joining the weddings team are Louise Hunt and Jo Kemp, previously a wedding coordinator for Carberry Tower.

Owned by the Primrose family, Earls of Rosebery, since 1662, Rosebery Estate is home to three luxury event venues around Edinburgh: Barnbougle Castle on the Dalmeny Estate; Rosebery Steading in Midlothian; and Rosebery House.

Mr Burberry said: “Rosebery Venues is experiencing significant development, with ambitious growth plans for the next 12 months.”

Harry Dalmeny, owner of Rosebery Estates & chair of Sotheby’s, added: “We have devoted huge efforts to assembling an expert senior team to lead Rosebery Venues into a new chapter of development. This is all part of our vision for the estate’s future – driving growth, creating jobs, and investing in our staff.

“Now with events now firmly back on the cards, expectations are high. I am confident that the new senior team will deliver on all counts.”