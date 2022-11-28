Update:

Possible offer

Curtis Banks falls back following Nucleus talks

| November 28, 2022
pension advice
Pensions provision could be bought together in an enlarged group

Shares in Curtis Banks fell back 13p (3.9%)to 319.5p following Friday’s 26% surge after Scottish wrap platform Nucleus Financial confirmed it is in “advanced discussions” over a possible cash offer for the self-invested personal pension (Sipp) provider.

Edinburgh-based Nucleus said in a London Stock Exchange announcement on Friday that it is “currently conducting detailed confirmatory due diligence and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate”.

The two firms admitted that there is “no certainty” that any firm offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.

Bristol-headquartered Curtis Banks has more than £37.4bn of assets under administration. It also has offices in Bristol, Dundee, and Ipswich.

James Hay last year bought Nucleus to create an enlarged financial services group but in March 2022, New York-headquartered HPS Investment Partners (HPS) became a majority shareholder in Nucleus, while its previous majority shareholder, Epiris, retained a significant minority stake.

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Container-ship-KC-Liner

Cromarty and Forth tipped to win freeport bid

Ministers will announce the location of Scotland’s two green freeports in the next few days,Read More

Biogas plant

£50m plan to turn whisky and farm waste into green energy

A £50m plan has been unveiled to build two biogas plants using by-products from whiskyRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.