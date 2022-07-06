Climate campaigner and architect joins BE-ST

Construction

Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) has hired Sara Edmonds as impact manager for retrofit programmes, helping to accelerate decarbonisation and expand the innovation centre’s reach across the UK.

Ms Edmonds (pictured) will support BE-ST alongside her roles as director of Studio seARCH Architects and coordinator at the Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN), as well as ongoing consultancy work and hosting the Zero Ambitions podcast, which focuses on sustainability in the built environment.

Her priorities will include relationship building and encouraging collaboration with strategic partners to share best practice around retrofit and help companies across the sector to achieve zero carbon ambitions.

Ms Edmonds originally trained as an architect at the Edinburgh College of Art and, after a decade working with larger firms, left the corporate world behind to focus on delivering projects with greater purpose.

She founded Studio seARCH in 2014 and has since been an advocate for decarbonising the UK’s building stock, promoting the range of holistic, social, economic and environmental benefits that transformation will bring.

Ms Edmonds was first introduced to BE-ST during COP26 last year, where she realised there was a shared vision and opportunity to work together to amplify the innovation centre’s impact among new networks, particularly outside of Scotland.

She said: “On my first visit to BE-ST’s innovation factory during COP26 I saw the clear direction of travel the innovation centre was headed in when it comes to transformation, as well as driving momentum across the sector.

“The underpinning values spoke so powerfully to me and at that point I knew there would be a great opportunity to work together. There are so many people who could benefit from the work being done by BE-ST and its partners, and I’m excited to help to communicate and amplify that as far as possible.”

Stephen Good, CEO of BE-ST, said: “Sara is well-known to the industry and is an important voice on the climate change conversation that will become invaluable insight as we continue on our mission to accelerate transformation.”