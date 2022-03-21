Gillies joins Murgitroyd as global people director

Business services

Murgitroyd, the pan-European intellectual property protection business, has appointed John Gillies to the role of global people director.

Mr Gillies (pictured) will underpin the company’s HR culture, ensuring that the right training, mentoring and people policies are in place to support its growth plans.

He joins from KCA Deutag, an international oil and gas drilling, engineering and technology company. He was previously HR director at ScotRail and director of people & development at Police Scotland.

Gordon Stark, CEO of Murgitroyd, said: “He brings an impressive range of people and HR expertise which will help us to continue to attract, develop and retain the best people. We see this important new role as a key appointment in investing in our future growth and ongoing success.”

Mr Gillies said: “I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and all colleagues across the business to develop and implement a People Strategy designed to enable our growth plans and deliver sustained performance as well as support colleague and team development across the business.”