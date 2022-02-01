Docherty elected president of Glasgow Chamber

Trade group

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has elected Gillian Docherty, chief commercial officer of The University of Strathclyde, as its president for a two-year term.

She succeeds Paul Little, principal and CEO of City of Glasgow College who steps down following the completion of his term.

Ms Docherty (pictured) was CEO at Data Lab for six years, an organisation which helps Scottish industry innovate through data science and artificial intelligence. She was appointed an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019 for services to information technology and business.

Ms Docherty will be deputised by Anne Ledgerwood, St Enoch Centre director who takes the post of deputy chairman for the same two-year term.

The chamber added three members to its board of management, namely Peter Duthie, Scottish Event Campus CEO, Janet Martin, director of commercial banking services at Royal Bank of Scotland and Derek Provan CEO of AGS Airports which owns Glasgow Airport.

They join those continuing on the board of management; past president Paul Little, Holdfast Entertainment Group director and chair of Sauchiehall Street BID Brian Fulton and Arnold Clark Group people director Carol Henry.

The new Council directors are Fiona Doherty, managing director, Stagecoach West Scotland, Stuart Gallacher, head of industrial liaison, BAE Systems, Lisa Lawson, founder and managing director, Dear Green, Stephen Lewis, managing director, HFD Property Group and Tracey McNellan, chief executive, GO Radio.

Ms Docherty said: “In my new role at the University of Strathclyde I will work to drive activities with industry and support Scotland and the wider UK’s economic recovery from the global pandemic and this ethos will be mirrored in my role as president.

“It’s an exciting time for the Chamber as we support many projects and businesses that will shape the future for our city economy including those close to my heart through the Innovation Districts.”

Glasgow Chamber chief executive Stuart Patrick said: “Together with the Chamber Board and Council of Directors, we will work towards the delivery of a business plan that focuses on helping Chamber members recover from the pandemic.

“We will also be working closely with partners to achieve the aims of the city’s economic strategy including the recovery of the City Centre, the promotion of international trade, the improvement of opportunities for Glasgow’s young people and maintaining the COP26 momentum to achieve net zero.”