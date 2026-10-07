Peel Ports creates warehousing as demand rises

Storage surge

Warehousing at King George V dock

The UK’s second-largest port operator is creating more top grade warehousing, providing critical storage space to meet soaring demand.

Peel Ports Group is investing in new Grade A facilities in Clydeport and Liverpool, including a 100,000 sq ft warehouse at King George V Dock, Glasgow, and 900,000 sq ft in Liverpool.

It is also enhancing its specialist logistics offer at Greenock, where specialised bonded warehousing facilities are available to support importers and distributors.

Demand is being driven by a number of strategically important sectors, including fertiliser, chemicals, defence, manufacturing and other bulk commodity markets.

David Huck, chief operating officer Ports & Marine at Peel Ports Group, said: “Our customers are increasingly looking for high-quality storage space located close to our network of ports, and demand continues to grow across a number of critical industries.”

Peel Ports has recorded a significant increase in fertiliser-related enquiries in recent months as importers and distributors seek reliable, accredited storage solutions to support agricultural supply chains and help maintain product availability across the UK.

The warehousing expansion will strengthen the group’s ability to support this vital market and contribute to wider food security and supply chain resilience.

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