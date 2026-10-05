Knight Frank moves to refurbished Glasgow offices

Property switch

New base: 101 St Vincent Street

Consultancy Knight Frank has relocated its Glasgow commercial property team to refurbished offices in the city centre.

It has taken a first floor suite at 101 St Vincent Street in Glasgow – which sits on the corner of St Vincent Street and Renfield Street.

The move comes after a decade at 25 Bothwell Street. Knight Frank’s building consultancy team managed the new office’s fit-out.

B-listed 101 St Vincent Street has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment by its owner, Dunaskin Properties. A range of enhancements have been made to the building’s sustainability credentials.

The Glasgow move follows the relocations of Knight Frank’s Edinburgh team to 30 Semple Street and its Aberdeen office to Albyn Place.

John Rae, head of office at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “Our Glasgow team has evolved a great deal in recent years.

“The capital markets team remains one of the most active in the city, trading valuations has become one of our core offerings, and we’re doing more deals across the country from Glasgow – whether it is retail parks in Inverness, leisure facilities in Yorkshire, or land sales in Argyll.”

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