East Kilbride shopping centre in £20m acquisition

Mall sold

East Kilbride Shopping Centre has a new owner

East Kilbride Shopping Centre has been acquired out of administration for a reported £20m by property investment, management and development company MCore, owner of Princes Square, Glasgow and The Centre, Livingston.

Alistair McAlinden and James Dewar of Interpath were appointed as joint administrators to previous owner of East Kilbride Shopping Centre Sapphire 16 SARL in November 2022.

The centre site includes 150 shops, restaurants, offices, cinema, hotel, pub, night club, children’s nursery, library, ice-rink, bingo hall and gym. The administrators’ appointment also included Centre West, which was a distinct part of the Centre.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators continued to operate the Centre and engaged Scoop Asset Management, together with a design team of architects and surveyors, to create a development masterplan that set out the strategic future for the Centre.

As part of this plan, Centre West was transferred in December 2025 to South Lanarkshire Council, which will oversee the redevelopment of that part of the site.

Mr McAlinden said: “The transaction also demonstrates that there remains a strong market for retail real estate assets, where fundamental demand is sound, and redevelopment opportunities exist.”

Reith Lambert provided property management services to the joint administrators, while Savills was engaged to provide letting and agency advice.