Martin becomes head of security at Adarma

Security

Cyber security business Adarma has appointed Cheryl Martin as head of its security consulting practice.

This is the latest in a series of senior appointments following the announcement of ex-Cisco global vice president John Maynard as CEO in November last year.

Ms Martin (pictured) joins the firm from Gartner Consulting where, as senior managing director, she led the financial services arm. She has more than 25 years’ experience in IT, technology and cyber security, privacy and operational resilience.

Prior to her role at Gartner, she was an equity partner in EY’s EMEA financial services technology advisory team, leading on the development of numerous technology, risk and cyber security strategies.

She has also implemented complex transformation programmes in large scale risk and compliance for global institutions and has helped a number of UK FTSE organisations respond to cyber incidents.

Alongside her role as head of security consulting, Ms Martin will also be responsible for driving Adarma’s equality, diversity and inclusion ambitions, having previously been the diversity lead on the Gartner global board of directors, as well as co-chair for EY’s women in technology community.

Mr Maynard said: “Cheryl represents an extremely valuable addition to the Adarma team.”