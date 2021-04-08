Boyd joins Urban Union team as senior surveyer

Property

Regeneration firm Urban Union is strengthening its team with an appointment to its commercial department. Ewan Boyd will join Urban Union’s head office in Glasgow as senior quantity surveyor.

Mr Boyd (pictured) brings with him over 15 years’ experience in the construction industry having most recently worked as commercial manager for All Saints Construction across Scotland, and surveying manager for CALA Homes East.

He has worked across the construction industry in team management, risk identification and reduction, land viability, contract procurement and commercial oversight.

Laurence Millar, commercial manager, said: “Ewan will play a major role in Urban Union’s journey and we look forward to seeing him develop with us.”

Mr Boyd said: “It is the right time for me to take on a new challenge,” he said.

During his time as commercial manager for All Saints Construction the business grew to new heights. “I hope to have a similar impact at Urban Union,” he said.