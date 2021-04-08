Main Menu

Pitch falls flat

Dragons fail to get a taste for Gen!us beer duo

| April 8, 2021

Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig pitching to the dragons

Beer entrepreneurs Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig were left with a financial hangover after leaving the Dragons’ Den empty-handed.

The pair pitched their Gen!us low-calorie lager at the television investors in search of £120,000 for a 4% stake in the Glasgow-based business.

But they were criticised for over-valuing their venture and failed to persuade any of the dragons to part with their cash.

The beer, which only has one unit of alcohol per can and comes in at 79 calories, is brewed by Marston’s in Bedfordshire.

Mr Clarke, from Dunblane, and Mr Craig from Bridge of Weir launched it in 2018 and told the panel they wanted to create a new market leader in the low-cal beer sector.

Afterwards, Mr Clarke refused to be down-hearted, but accepted it had been a tough session.

“It wasn’t easy and we will learn a lot from that .. but it’s time for a beer,” he said.

News, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Media & Creative, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

high street shopping at Easter

High street stores in hiring spree ahead of reopening

Shops will be hoping consumers give high streets a lift (pic: Terry Murden) High streetRead More

Standard Life house

Phoenix backs early stage firms with £100m VC fund

Phoenix will expose investors to new asset class Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savingsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.