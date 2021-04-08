Dragons fail to get a taste for Gen!us beer duo

Pitch falls flat

Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig pitching to the dragons

Beer entrepreneurs Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig were left with a financial hangover after leaving the Dragons’ Den empty-handed.

The pair pitched their Gen!us low-calorie lager at the television investors in search of £120,000 for a 4% stake in the Glasgow-based business.

But they were criticised for over-valuing their venture and failed to persuade any of the dragons to part with their cash.

The beer, which only has one unit of alcohol per can and comes in at 79 calories, is brewed by Marston’s in Bedfordshire.

Mr Clarke, from Dunblane, and Mr Craig from Bridge of Weir launched it in 2018 and told the panel they wanted to create a new market leader in the low-cal beer sector.

Afterwards, Mr Clarke refused to be down-hearted, but accepted it had been a tough session.

“It wasn’t easy and we will learn a lot from that .. but it’s time for a beer,” he said.