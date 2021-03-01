Cooney joins DWF to head employment in Scotland

Employment law

DWF, the integrated legal and business services firm, has appointed Ann Frances Cooney as partner in its employment practice. Ms Cooney (pictured) joins DWF from Addleshaw Goddard where she was a legal director and head of the Glasgow employment team. At DWF, she will be based out of the Glasgow office and will lead the employment practice in Scotland.

Ms Cooney has specialised exclusively in employment law for over 15 years. She is an experienced litigator and regularly appears in employment tribunals across the UK.

Her clients include several PLCs, household name organisations, banks and financial institutions, public sector employers as well as SMEs. She has also acted for several senior executives across the UK and internationally and is an experienced employment law trainer and regular speaker at specialist seminars for HR professionals and in-house lawyers.

Paul Pignatelli, managing partner of the Glasgow office, said: “Having previously worked with Ann Frances for a number of years, I am delighted to be welcoming her to the team in Scotland. Her experience, manner and style, both internally with our teams and externally with clients will be invaluable for the business.”

Ms Cooney said: “DWF’s strong national identity and a clear global presence is definitely a key attraction to joining the business.”