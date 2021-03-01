Haymarket towers emerge on former goods yard

Office project

New blocks: the new Foster-designed building taking shape (pic: Terry Murden)

Towers are rising on the Haymarket site in Edinburgh, derelict for more than half a century, where the city’s newest commercial quarter will emerge.

The £350 million commercial, retail and leisure development by M&G Real Estate and property developer Qmile Group was unveiled a year ago (6 March) and at the time was said to have attracted huge interest.

In July the Edinburgh fund manager Baillie Gifford announced it was taking 280,000 sq ft for its new head office.

The buildings in Morrison Street will contrast with their historic surroundings

The seven-storey glass buildings are designed by Foster + Partners and will create more than 380,000 sq ft of Grade A office space along with hotel accommodation totalling 365 bedrooms and provision for 40,000 sq ft of retail space, equating to about a dozen units.

The four-acre site, a former railway goods yard and later a car park, will comprise five buildings, three of which will be offices and the other two hotels. It is estimated that the office space alone will accommodate up to 4,500 workers.