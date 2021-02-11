McGlynn takes up top role at Brewin Dolphin Edinburgh

Johnny McGlynn has been appointed head of Brewin Dolphin in Edinburgh which is the second largest office in the group and the largest in Scotland.

Mr McGlynn joined the wealth manager in 2009 and his previous position was divisional director. Before that he was head of business development and growth.

Last month CEO Robin Beer said the company is benefiting from improving market sentiment.

Total funds increased by 8% over the first quarter to a record £51.4bn (FY 2020: £47.6bn), with total discretionary funds up 8.3% to £44.6bn (FY 2020: £41.2bn), supported by strong investment performance.